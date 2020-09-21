1/1
Brantley F. Carmichael
Brantley F. Carmichael

Brantley F. Carmichael, who was born August 6, 1982 in Brownsville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Greensburg on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Brantley lived life to the fullest. He adored his beautiful wife, Georganna, and their four beautiful children. He loved playing with their children, cooking, entertaining their numerous friends and family members, and attending Penn State Nittany Lions football games (and the associated social activities!)

After graduating from Greensburg Central Catholic High School, he went to Penn State and graduated with a B.S. from Penn State Smeal College of Business. After several years working for Enterprise Rent-a-Car, he returned to college and earned a Masters Degree with High Honors in Supply Chain Management from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business. He then worked as the Manager of Distribution at Excela Healthcare in Greensburg and later as Manager of Medical Records Abstraction at UPMC Health Plan in Pittsburgh.

Brantley was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend to all. He is survived by his loving wife, Georganna L. (Bell) Carmichael, his four children: Preston, Grace, Giuliana, and Brody Carmichael, his parents, Warren and Pat Carmichael of Marco Island, FL, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Georganna Bell of Latrobe, his brother Patrick Carmichael, his wife Courtney and their three children: Anna Claire, Audrey Mae, and Atlee Chase of Knoxville, TN; and his brothers-in-law Paul Bell Jr., his wife Kelly and their daughter Emma of Greensburg, and Matthew Bell and his daughter Leslie of Latrobe. He was loved by his family, by Georganna's family, and a huge group of friends. He will be loved and remembered forever.

A private funeral mass for the family will be celebrated St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Latrobe, with Father Eric Dinga as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Football made payable to Penn State University; c/o Nittany Lion Club Office, 147 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA 16802. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
