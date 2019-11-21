|
|
Braxton Nunnery
Maynardville - Braxton Seth Nunnery-age 16 of Maynardville passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. Braxton was a Junior Classman of Union County High School and was in the auto mechanics program. Preceded in death by grandfather, George Phillip Nunnery, Sr.; grandmother, Karen Fields; step-grandmother, Brenda W. Brock; great-grandmother, Betty Duncan; two close friends, Seth Jenkins and Cody Wilkerson.
Survivors: father, Brian Scott Nunnery, Maynardville; mother, Denise Thomas and husband, Danny, Maynardville; brothers, Brian Nunnery, Jr., Andrew Thomas; sister, Skylar Nunnery; step-siblings, Destiny Leeper, Danny Thomas, Jr., Austin Wilson, Chassity Thomas, Mincey Thomas, Sierra Allen. Grandparents, Dina Nunnery, Nancy Nowell, James Nowell; nieces, Savannah Hardin, Hannah Hardin and Natalie Parks; cousin, Hailey Nunnery. A host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins along with many friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Lee Murphy with music by Floyd Bailey. Interment 10 A.M. Sunday, Skaggs Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 9:30 A.M. Sunday to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers: Brian Nunnery, Jr., Danny Thomas, Jr., Austin Wilson, Caleb Dykes, Cody Dykes, Andrew Thomas. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019