Chattanooga, TN - Breezie (Brenda Joyce) Caudle Finley of Chattanooga, TN, was born and raised in Knoxville TN. She left this earth November 7, 2020 to seek her heavenly home after battling a lengthy neurological illness.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Richard Caudle and infant sister, Sue Ann Caudle, who died at birth and miniature schnauzers, Lana and Lexi, who watched over her during her illness.



Those left behind to cherish her memory are son, Frank (Ann Elizabeth) Youmans of Lookout Mountain; daughter, Alison Youmans of Chattanooga; five grandchildren, Addie, Kate, Sadie, and Townsend Youmans, and Lenore Dunn; her Aunt Bertie Watson of East Tennessee along with many cousins. Breezie is also survived by her precious and constant companion, Cocoa, her rescue ShihTzu, pet therapy, and service dog.



Breezie was a double board certified Nurse Practitioner by The American Nurse Credentialing Center and The American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Nursing at Memphis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing; a Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; and her Post Master's Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Emory University, Atlanta,GA.



Breezie was an avid Tennessee Vol fan and had a special love for the Lady Vols. She never missed a game whether on TV or radio, and she attended three National Championship games. Those who knew and loved her will have fond memories of "The Breeze"every time they hear Rocky Top!



Breezie was extremely grateful to her providers who cared for her many medical needs during her illness: Dr. Tarik Cadrie, Dr. Mark Womack, infusion nurse, Mrs. Jill Rogers, Dr. Hal Jones, Dr. Mark Sumida, Dr. Woody Kennedy, Vickie Frye PA-C, and Tracy Scherrer NP-C.



And a very special thank you to her many friends that helped care for her in so many unselfish ways: Mary Williams, Terry Burnett, Beth Hamilton, Reba Burk, Anthony Cunningham, Kathy Spada NP-C and Dr. Randy Hammon. Breezie was grateful for the friendship and guidance of advisors; Hugh Kendall and Alvin Bell, Attorneys-at-Law; Mr. Randy Durham, and Mr Bill Robbs.



Breezie was Altar Guild Directress at her beloved Grace Episcopal Church where she also served as a Chalice Bearer. She was SO thankful for the love and prayers of her Grace family.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will wait to have her Celebration of Life and Burial Rite until after restrictions are released. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church Altar Guild, 20 Belvoir Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37411 or Chattanooga Humane Society, 212 N Highland Park Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404.









