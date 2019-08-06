Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oakland Baptist Church
15050 Lakeshore Drive
Rutledge, TN
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery
1945 - 2019
Brenda Acuff Obituary
Brenda Acuff

Rutledge - Brenda Clevenger Acuff, age 74, of Rutledge took leave of this world and entered into her eternal home on August 3, 2019. She was a cherished member of Oakland Baptist Church and active in many ministries of the church as long as her health allowed. She was retired from GMAC Finance Corporation.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Goldie Clevenger. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Norman Acuff; daughter, Jennifer Long and husband Rick; son, Jason Acuff and wife Elizabeth; five grandchildren, Zach, Abby and Ally Long and Andrew and Ashley Acuff; siblings, Donna (Shorts) Wolfenbarger and Arnold (Faye) Clevenger and several nieces and nephews.

The body will lie in state at Oakland Baptist Church, 15050 Lakeshore Drive, Rutledge, Tennessee, on Tuesday, August 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and friends may come at their convenience. Interment will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Stacey Lawson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oakland Baptist Church building fund or to . Online condolences may be extended at smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
