Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Brenda Ann "Reno" Boruff


1945 - 2019
Brenda Ann "Reno" Boruff Obituary
Brenda Ann "Reno" Boruff

Knoxville - Brenda Ann "Reno" Boruff, age 73, born July 26, 1945 went home to be with the Lord at UT Hospital on July 19, 2019. She was a faithful member of Ramsey Heights Baptist Church. She retired from the University of Tennessee after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by husband, A.J. Boruff; son, Randall Boruff; parents, Kate and Charles Reno; nephew, Chuck Reno. Survived by son, Ricky Boruff and wife Tina Brown; daughters, Michelle, Kelly (Michael) Helton; grandchildren, Thomas, Kristen, Bridgett (Matt), Megan, McKenzie; great grandchildren, Robert, Austin, Zay'Den, Greyson, and Beau; sisters and brothers, Wanda, Tommy (Tammy), Judy (Rick), Janie (Dennis); special friends Julie Wayman, Steve Griffin, and Earnie Beard; special niece, Vanessa D. Foust. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Buster Gibson and Rev. Sam Miller officiating. Eulogy, Rick Caldwell. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 3 pm graveside service on Thursday. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 23 to July 24, 2019
