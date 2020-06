Brenda Burchfield

Brenda BurchfieldKnoxville - Brenda S. Burchfield age 66, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of United Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Hubbard, and sister Ruby Hubbard. She is survived by her daughters: Tammy Spangler, Tonia Russell, Samantha (Derek) Shumate, and Sabrina (Jacky) Lowe; son Zachariah Burchfield, grandchildren: Heather and John, Kaylee and Lexi, Blake and Mason, and Paul and Daniel; great grandchildren: Hope, Hunter, Hayden, and Harper; sister Judy (Ed) Humphrey, and brother Harold Sutton. The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com