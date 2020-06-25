Brenda Burchfield
Knoxville - Brenda S. Burchfield age 66, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of United Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Hubbard, and sister Ruby Hubbard. She is survived by her daughters: Tammy Spangler, Tonia Russell, Samantha (Derek) Shumate, and Sabrina (Jacky) Lowe; son Zachariah Burchfield, grandchildren: Heather and John, Kaylee and Lexi, Blake and Mason, and Paul and Daniel; great grandchildren: Hope, Hunter, Hayden, and Harper; sister Judy (Ed) Humphrey, and brother Harold Sutton. The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Knoxville - Brenda S. Burchfield age 66, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of United Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Hubbard, and sister Ruby Hubbard. She is survived by her daughters: Tammy Spangler, Tonia Russell, Samantha (Derek) Shumate, and Sabrina (Jacky) Lowe; son Zachariah Burchfield, grandchildren: Heather and John, Kaylee and Lexi, Blake and Mason, and Paul and Daniel; great grandchildren: Hope, Hunter, Hayden, and Harper; sister Judy (Ed) Humphrey, and brother Harold Sutton. The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.