Brenda Burchfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Burchfield

Knoxville - Brenda S. Burchfield age 66, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of United Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Hubbard, and sister Ruby Hubbard. She is survived by her daughters: Tammy Spangler, Tonia Russell, Samantha (Derek) Shumate, and Sabrina (Jacky) Lowe; son Zachariah Burchfield, grandchildren: Heather and John, Kaylee and Lexi, Blake and Mason, and Paul and Daniel; great grandchildren: Hope, Hunter, Hayden, and Harper; sister Judy (Ed) Humphrey, and brother Harold Sutton. The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved