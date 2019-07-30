Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Brenda Campbell Reynolds Obituary
Brenda Campbell Reynolds

Knoxville - Brenda Campbell Reynolds, joined her sweet Savior on Sunday morning, July 28th, 2019 at the age of 70. Her legacy remains with her husband, Archie Reynolds; son and wife, Anthony and Heather Reynolds; grandchildren: Caleb and Elijah Reynolds, Jacqueline Comer, Shaylynn Thomas; great-grandchildren: Abigail, Wyatt, Wrennen and Baby Thomas; sister Sharon (Gary) Gray; nephew Shannon (Christy) Gray, great-niece Allie. She was greeted by her parents John and Georgia "Sissy" (Weaver) Campbell, Uncle Herbert Weaver and family.

Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with service to follow at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cedar Grove Baptist- Blessing Box Ministry. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to July 31, 2019
