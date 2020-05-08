|
|
Brenda Carol Vandiver Lowe
Knoxville - LOWE, BRENDA CAROL VANDIVER - was called by God to her heavenly home on May 6, 2020 at age 78. She passed due to complications of pneumonia. Although she will be sorely missed, we know she is in a better place, as the Bible says in Philippians 1:23: "For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ, which is far better." Brenda Vandiver Lowe was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on August 26, 1941, the daughter of the late Albert Clayton Vandiver, Sr. and Vivian Mae Morgan. Mrs. Lowe grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Andrew Jackson High School. One highlight of her time in school was playing oboe at Carnegie Hall. She went on to graduate from nursing school from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and became a licensed practical nurse. Mrs. Lowe lived out her life with a sense of loyalty, fun, and spontaneity. She was characterized by her love of and devotion to her family as well as her quick wit, love for fun, and sense of humor. Brenda was preceded in death by her ex-husband Ted H. Lowe, Sr. and her son, Ted H. Lowe, Jr. Brenda is survived by her three daughters, Lisa L. Lowe of Knoxville, Mary Lowe Graham (Dr. Brett) of Indiana, Angela Dyan Lowe of Knoxville, and daughter-in-law Cathy G. Lowe of Bethpage; grandchildren Melissa Mault (Denis) and Justin Lowe of Knoxville and Lana Lowe of Bethpage; great grandchildren Autumn Lowe, Brandon Lowe and Jayda Mault; brother Albert Clayton Vandiver, Jr.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Brenda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Revelation 21:4 says, "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more. There will be no mourning, crying, or pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 S. Gallaher View Rd., Knoxville, TN 37919. Flowers may be sent to Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2020