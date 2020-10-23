Brenda Clark Ailey
Knoxville - Brenda Clark Ailey, age 75, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Congressman Burchett said it best. "Miss Brenda" was an icon of Rocky Hill Community. Through her daycare she helped raise, love and care for hundreds of kids in the community. She operated Brenda's Daycare for 47 years in the Rocky Hill Community. Brenda attended Green Meadow United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her father, Raymond E. Clark and mother, Velcia Patterson. Survived by husband, Harry Ailey; children, Teresa O'Mary (Murl), Tim Toney (Chrysta); Mark Toney, Anita Walker; grandchildren, Jessica Bobich, Rachel Norton, Kathleen Post, Alexander Toney, Josh Toney, Franklin Darnell, Raelyn Basham, Gracie Walker; great grandchildren, Audri Nichols, Adelyn Post, Austin Post, Macy Bobich; sister, Shirley Judd; brother, Mike Clark (Chyral) special friend and caregiver, Sandy Powers. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 - 6 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. The funeral service will follow. The interment will be Monday at 11 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers; Dave Bobich, Brian Norton, Brance Nichols, Mark Toney, Tim Toney, Alexander Toney, Murl O'Mary. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com