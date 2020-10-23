1/1
Brenda Clark Ailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Clark Ailey

Knoxville - Brenda Clark Ailey, age 75, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Congressman Burchett said it best. "Miss Brenda" was an icon of Rocky Hill Community. Through her daycare she helped raise, love and care for hundreds of kids in the community. She operated Brenda's Daycare for 47 years in the Rocky Hill Community. Brenda attended Green Meadow United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her father, Raymond E. Clark and mother, Velcia Patterson. Survived by husband, Harry Ailey; children, Teresa O'Mary (Murl), Tim Toney (Chrysta); Mark Toney, Anita Walker; grandchildren, Jessica Bobich, Rachel Norton, Kathleen Post, Alexander Toney, Josh Toney, Franklin Darnell, Raelyn Basham, Gracie Walker; great grandchildren, Audri Nichols, Adelyn Post, Austin Post, Macy Bobich; sister, Shirley Judd; brother, Mike Clark (Chyral) special friend and caregiver, Sandy Powers. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 - 6 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. The funeral service will follow. The interment will be Monday at 11 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers; Dave Bobich, Brian Norton, Brance Nichols, Mark Toney, Tim Toney, Alexander Toney, Murl O'Mary. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Interment
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved