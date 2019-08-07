|
Brenda Darlene Fox
Strawberry Plains - Brenda Darlene Fox -age 70 of Strawberry Plains, passed away on July 25, 2019. She was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church who loved her family and orchestrated many family events. Brenda was a huge NASCAR fan who loved racing. She retired from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after more than 30 years of service. She will be remembered as a loving aunt and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Fox and Eula Chesney Henderson; and brothers, Jimmy and Donnie Fox. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, James Fox, Adrianna (Kevin) Deise, Dena (Kenneth) Sommers, Tiffany Fox, Lori (Jeff) Clingner, Julie (Tally) Fox-Williams, Sophia Fox, Anastasia Fox, Kristin Deise, Truett Deise, Laurel Deise, Aberley Sommers, Annalyse Sommers, Jordan Sexton, Andrew Sexton, Samuel Naylor, Cadence Clingner, Kinsley Clingner, Silar Williams, Case Williams, and Tripp Williams; and sister-in-law, Erma Fox. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 Midway Road, Knoxville, TN 37914, with a memorial service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bob Province officiating. Following the service there will be an inurnment at Thorngrove Cemetery at 3:15 PM. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019