|
|
Brenda Darlene Hickman
Knoxville, TN
Brenda Darlene Hickman passed away Feb. 25, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Darlene was employed as a Senior Staff Administrator in the Materials Science on Technology Division (formerly the Metal's and Ceramics Division) for 34 years retiring in 2011. She Volunteered at Park west Hospital in Day Surgery. She was preceded in death by parents, ma maw, brother Peanut and sister Ruth Hall. Survived by sisters Martha Kidd and Carolyn Hodges. Stepson Danny Ray Hickman; stepdaughter Angie Gail Hickman and lots of friends. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Saturday with Funeral Services at 4:00PM with Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet at Graveston Church Cemetery 3:00 PM Sunday for Interment. The online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019