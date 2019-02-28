Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Darlene Hickman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Darlene Hickman Obituary
Brenda Darlene Hickman

Knoxville, TN

Brenda Darlene Hickman passed away Feb. 25, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Darlene was employed as a Senior Staff Administrator in the Materials Science on Technology Division (formerly the Metal's and Ceramics Division) for 34 years retiring in 2011. She Volunteered at Park west Hospital in Day Surgery. She was preceded in death by parents, ma maw, brother Peanut and sister Ruth Hall. Survived by sisters Martha Kidd and Carolyn Hodges. Stepson Danny Ray Hickman; stepdaughter Angie Gail Hickman and lots of friends. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Saturday with Funeral Services at 4:00PM with Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet at Graveston Church Cemetery 3:00 PM Sunday for Interment. The online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now