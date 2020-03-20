|
Brenda Faye Cassell
Knoxville - Brenda Faye Cassell, age 72, passed away at her home in Knoxville, TN surrounded by her family on the evening of March 19, 2020. She was born on March 16th, 1948, in Knoxville, where she was a graduate of Rule High School. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God of the Union Assembly, of which she was a pillar. For over 50 years, Brenda dedicated her adult life to service in her church and raising her children to put God first in their lives. Wherever she moved for her church, from Florida to Alabama, Texas to the Carolinas, Brenda always had a smile to give and a song to sing.
Brenda loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to talk (anyone would do), to shop (especially if there was a sale), and to enjoy a cup of coffee after a meal at a restaurant (usually so she could keep talking). But most of all, Brenda loved doing anything with her late husband Jerry. They served the Lord together, built businesses together, raised their (many) children together, and saw the world together. Their life was a love story and an adventure. With Brenda's passing, she and Jerry will, no doubt, pick up right where they left off - together.
Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Cassell, and her parents, Z.H. Brewer and Juanita Helen Kyle Brewer. She is survived by her children, Dewayne (and Lorine), Krista (and Charlie), Dabreon (and Mikina), Brendia (and Brandon), Skyler (and Heather), and Caleb (and Jane Ellen); 23 grandchildren; and many other great-grandchildren, a brother and sister, and nieces and nephews. The family will begin receiving friends on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, from 1:00 PM with the Funeral Service to begin at 5:00 PM at the Claxton Church of God of the Union Assembly, 226 Mehaffey Road, Powell, TN 37849. Brenda lived and died in the Faith of the Church of God of the Union Assembly. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020