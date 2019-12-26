|
Brenda Faye Whaley
Sevierville - Brenda Faye Whaley, age 63 of Sevierville passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
Brenda loved life, she loved her family, friends and Tennessee Football. She was a member of the Elks Lodge in Gatlinburg and the Moose Lodge in Knoxville. Brenda thought of others more than herself, and she was always there for others. She worked at Wal-Mart for 27 years. She loved her Wal-Mart family and enjoyed all her time with them. She will be greatly missed.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Glen O. Whaley and her grandmother Pauline Newman Stinnett.
Survivors include her parents, Benny and Linda Byrd; brother, David Byrd (Tia); niece, Alexis Byrd; nephews, Seth Byrd, Logan Cross.
The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Saturday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with services to follow at 4 PM with Rev. Daniel Sizemore officiating. Interment will be 2 PM Sunday in Bethel Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019