Loudon Funeral Home
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Brenda G. Watson

Brenda G. Watson Obituary
Brenda G. Watson

Sweetwater, TN

Brenda Gail Watson, age 69 of Sweetwater, passed away Thursday March 7, 2019

surrounded by her children. Preceded in death by her

husband, Freddy Watson; and parents, Paul and Mildred White. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Young; sons, Joe Lynn and wife, April and Chris Watson and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Caleb Young (Bobbijo), Matt Young, Brodi Lynn and Adrianna Watson; great grandchild, Sawyer Young; siblings, Donnie and Diane. The family will receive friends 5pm - 7pm Sunday at Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations, with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Rev. Tim Watson will be officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12pm Monday at Shelton Grove Cemetery for graveside service. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Watson family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019
