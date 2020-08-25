1/1
Brenda Gail Bozeman
Knoxville - Brenda Gail Bozeman, 71yrs of age, of Knoxville, TN, went to be with our Lord on August 24, 2020. She passed very peacefully listening to her favorite song "Revelation Song" by Kari Jobe. Brenda was a firm believer in the Lord and lived her life upholding that every minute. Anyone who was a part of her life was a part of her and was covered by her love and her love for the Lord. She never met anyone who didn't know she loved them and that she didn't inform of the Lord's love for them. Brenda was a member of Believers Outreach Church where she had a great love for singing and praising the Lord. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael Bozeman, her mother, father, and several brothers and sisters. Brenda is survived by and will forever be missed and loved by her daughters Laurel Black, her husband Lonas, Jessica Crenshaw, her husband Jeremy, son Michael Bozeman, his wife Sara, several grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart and soul, two brothers and a sister, lots of other family members, and many others that she claimed as her own and loved just as much.

The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel, Knoxville, with a 4:00pm funeral service to follow. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bozeman family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
