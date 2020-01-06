|
Brenda Gail Heiskell
Corryton - Brenda Gail Heiskell - age 72, has gone to her new home in the Lord's Kingdom. I met her in 1964 and knew then who I wanted to spend my life on earth with. We were married in 1965 and she took care of me until her illness. Since then, I have been trying to care for her. Like the preacher said, for better or worse. She was always there to help our families. Brenda is preceded in death by parents Murphy and Sarada Newton. She leaves behind her old man of 54 years, Joe; two sons, Scott and Adam; brother, David Newton; three grandkids; and several nieces are stirred in the pot. Our lives will not be the same without her. She was the lady that kept me going.The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7:00pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020