Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Heiskell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Gail Heiskell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Gail Heiskell Obituary
Brenda Gail Heiskell

Corryton - Brenda Gail Heiskell - age 72, has gone to her new home in the Lord's Kingdom. I met her in 1964 and knew then who I wanted to spend my life on earth with. We were married in 1965 and she took care of me until her illness. Since then, I have been trying to care for her. Like the preacher said, for better or worse. She was always there to help our families. Brenda is preceded in death by parents Murphy and Sarada Newton. She leaves behind her old man of 54 years, Joe; two sons, Scott and Adam; brother, David Newton; three grandkids; and several nieces are stirred in the pot. Our lives will not be the same without her. She was the lady that kept me going.The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7:00pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -