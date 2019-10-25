|
Brenda Hannah
Seymour - Brenda J. Hannah, age 75, of Seymour, passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Brenda was born and raised in North Knoxville and was a graduate of Fulton High School. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church for over 38 years and was very active in her Bible Fellowship Class. She was employed by Robert Shaw Controls as a Quality Control Inspector for 33 years, and also was a Registered Beautician for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, spending time with her family, and loved singing with her family. Brenda loved her grandbabies, enjoyed her beach trips and cruises, and quiet time at home, but also loved to cook for family gatherings, especially at the Holidays. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mildred Widby, and brothers, David and Jerry Widby. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronald Hannah; daughters and sons-in-law, Karen (Hannah) LaSorsa and husband Brent LaSorsa, Shelly (Hannah) Walker and husband Mike Walker, and Tammie (Hannah) Burnette and husband Dave Burnette; grandchildren, Kara Mitchell (Jonathan), Wes Walker (Carolyn), Hannah Braden (Matt), Hailey Clark (Cody), Hayden Kurtz (Sarah), Ryan Burnette (Andrea), Karley Jo LaSorsa, Elliot Burnette, and Sammi Burnette; great-grandchildren, Liam and Emma Clark, Cason and Addison Walker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don Widby (Helen), Rob Widby (Jean), Tim Widby (Julie), and Charles Widby; and sister and brother-in-law, Debbie Woods (Edd). The family will receive friends 4:30-7 PM Monday at Sevier Heights Baptist Church, 3232 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920, with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM with Dr. Hollie Miller, Rev. Charlie McNutt, and Rev. Jonathan Mitchell officiating. Interment at 11 AM Tuesday in Highland-South Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Arrangement by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019