Brenda Hill
Knoxville - Brenda Hill age 71, of Knoxville departed this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Leola Munsey; husband's, Ronald "Pierre" Hill and Isaac Germany; brother, Reginald Munsey; sons, Eric and Kevin Hill and grandson, Courtney Gillette.
Family will receive friends, 6:00-6:30 p.m, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary; Celebration of Life 6:30 p.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020