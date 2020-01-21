Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Hill Obituary
Brenda Hill

Knoxville - Brenda Hill age 71, of Knoxville departed this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Leola Munsey; husband's, Ronald "Pierre" Hill and Isaac Germany; brother, Reginald Munsey; sons, Eric and Kevin Hill and grandson, Courtney Gillette.

Family will receive friends, 6:00-6:30 p.m, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary; Celebration of Life 6:30 p.m.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -