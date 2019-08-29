Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Brenda J. Chadwick Obituary
Luttrell - Brenda J. Chadwick-age 75 of Luttrell went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was a child of God. Preceded in death by parents, George and Vernora Waggle; son, Ray Eugene Shanks; two sisters and three brothers.

Survivors: husband, Johnny A. Chadwick of Luttrell; two daughters, Denise Byars and husband, Wayne of Florida; Renee Peak and husband, Robert of Maynardville. Seven grandchildren, Bobby Peak, Jr., Erika Byars, Heather McGhee, Courtney Small, Shauna Godbey, Brittaney DeBord, Julian Shanks; ten great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. Friday, August 30, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 1 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jason Berry officiating. Interment to follow at Luttrell Cemetery, Luttrell. Pallbearers: Bobby Peak, Sr., Bobby Peak, Jr., Aaron McGee, Wayne Byars, John DeBord, Joe Ron Chadwick, Julian Shanks. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
