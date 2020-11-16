1/1
Brenda Joyce Jarnigan
Rutledge - Brenda "Joyce" Jarnigan went to be with the Lord, at the age of 75, on November 15, 2020. Joyce was born on December 6, 1944 to Tommy and Winona "Wendy" Hodge of Rutledge. Joyce loved people and had a gift of giving and nurturing. Nothing warmed her heart more than to work with her hands and create quilts and crochet blankets for others. She also had a heart to nurture and care for others, especially while serving as a nurse for 30 plus years. Joyce took pride in her family as well. She loved her church and church family of Blue Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed visiting with her church friends at Head of Richland Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Tommy Joe Hodge and Thomas Jarnigan, parents, Tommy Hodge and Winona "Wendy" Hodge, niece, Amanda Hodge Myers. She is survived by sons, Joey (Sabrina) Hodge and Jesse (Lisa) Jarnigan, all of Rutledge, granddaughters, Emily Hodge and Tiffany Solomon, grandsons, Trey and Titus Hodge, great grandson, Brizen Solomon, brother, Steve (Carolyn) Hodge, special aunt, Barbara Smith, special nephew: Steve (Robin) Hodge, great nephews: Andrew, Alex, and Jake, great nieces, Allison, Ashlyn, Abbey, and Callie, great-great nephew, Lane, and great-great niece, Lennyn. Family and friends will gather at 3:45 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 for a 4:00 p.m. graveside interment service at Mill Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jared Norris and Rev. Andrew Winstead officiating. The body will lie in state from 12:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
