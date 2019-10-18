|
Brenda Joyce Taylor Williams
Knoxville - Brenda Joyce Taylor Williams passed away on October 1, 2019 at 5:45 p.m. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. She loved spending time with family and loved her grandkids and great grandkids more than anything. She has been reunited with her mother Mammie Ellen Taylor; brother Danny Taylor; niece Tina Mount an ex-love Douglas Hurst. She is survived by daughters Donna Murrillo, Diana H. McKinney and Leisa Kiskaden; sisters Bobbie Miller & Linda Cummings; grandchildren Greg, Justin, Dillon, Simòn, Tyler, Megan, Amber, Keegan, Gregory, Jaylynn and Joseph; great grandchildren Azalea, Kaleb, Gabriel, Gavynn, Kayla, Jaxon, Paisley, Dalton and Jayden; special loved sons-in-law Simòn Murillo and David McKinney. Having her in Heaven means we have a little bit of heaven in our hearts. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on October 19, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel for Brenda and her niece Tina Mount who passed away September 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel to help with arrangement expenses.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 15, 2019