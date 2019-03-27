|
Brenda Joyce Thomas
Knoxville, TN
Brenda Joyce Thomas - age 73 of Knoxville,
formerly of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Eddie Thomas; daughter, Lisa Kay Covington; parents, Clarence and Mary Louise Raby, and brother, Raymond Raby. Brenda is survived by her sons: David Thomas and wife, Janet, Arnold Thomas and wife, Rachelle; 4 grandchildren: Ashlee Thomas Frye and husband, Cory, Brittany Covington, Bryson Thomas and wife, Samantha, and Natalie Thomas; great-grandchildren: Stephanie Houston, Abigail Lewis and Bentley Lewis; siblings: Carl Raby, Pat Wampler, Wilma Milsaps, Cotton Raby, and Kenny Raby; companion of 12 years, Kevin Browning; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday with funeral
services to follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Dick DeMerchant will officiate. Family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Click Funeral Home and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019