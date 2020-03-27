Services
Washburn - Brenda Kay Conant - age 67, of Washburn went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Brenda will be remembered as a loving wife, a caring mother, and a friend to all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isaac "Pete" and Edith Jones; and her first husband, David Nash. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Conant, children, Lisa (David) Luttrell and Kevin Nash; grandchildren, Christopher, Bradley, and James Luttrell; brother, Bobby (Barbara) Jones; and special cousin, Faye (Bob) Smyre. She is also survived and loved by a host of family and friends. The family will hold private graveside services. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -