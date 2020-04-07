Services
Brenda Kay Flynn Obituary
Brenda Kay Flynn

Seymour - Brenda Kay Flynn, age 68 of Seymour, TN passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church of Seymour. Brenda has been blessed having such loving parents who have devoted their entire lives making sure she had the best care possible. Anyone having met Brenda will love and cherish her memory forever. She was preceded in death by her special Aunt Jean and Aunt Stella.

Her survivors include: parents, Carl and Ollie Belle Flynn; brother, Darrell Flynn and wife Sherry; nieces, Tiffany Flynn, Brittany Mallicoat and husband Timothy; uncles, Kenneth, Ralph, and Herman Flynn; special aunts, Ila Buchanan, Dot Hicks, Troy Robinson, and Mary Ruth Fairchild; and Great Aunt Belle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Sign, 113 Smothers Rd., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 573-8916.

A private graveside service will be held at Providence Cemetery with Rev. Cotton Kelley officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
