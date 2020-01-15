Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Brenda Kelley Obituary
Brenda Kelley

Knoxville - Brenda S. Kelley age 71, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Medical Center. She was a member of Olivet Baptist Church, and was a graduate of Fulton High School Class of 1966. She was a former past Matron OES, retired seamstress with Cintas, and a former employee of SKM. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Georgia Kelley. She is survived by her brother John Kelley, cousins Shirley and James Vineyard, godson Jaxon, and several other cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service with Rev. Jim Duncan and Rev. Matt Caldwell officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 om interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
