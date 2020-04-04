|
Brenda Lee Costner
Maryville - Brenda Lee Costner, 59, joined her father, Andrew Jackson V, and mother, Carolyn Kirkland Jackson, and brother, Albert Jackson, in heaven on April 2, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle with cancer.
Brenda was born on June 5, 1960 in Knoxville, TN. Brenda was blessed with a large, loving family which consisted of two brothers, Andrew Jackson VI, Wife; Janet Jackson, and Albert Jackson, Wife; Rosemary Jackson, and one sister, Penny Jackson Lankford; late husband, John Lankford. Brenda was a Maryville High School Alumni. She enjoyed different hobbies, such as playing the clarinet, karate, and track. Brenda was an attentive and loyal supervisor for the manufacturing field for over 15 years. Brenda met her husband, Michael Shane Costner, in 1988 and they were married on January 5, 1991. Brenda was a devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law to her daughter, Serena Renee Sparks Grimes, and husband, Kenneth "Bo" Grimes, and her son, Eric Michael Costner, and his wife, Tiffini Dawn Costner. She dedicated the last twenty years to her precious grandchildren, Hannah Lee Grimes, Grace Satina Costner, Liam Jackson Costner, and Eliot Philip Costner. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved very much.
Due to the trying times that the country is going through, our family has chosen to have a celebration of life at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the cancer institute at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, https://www.utmedicalcenter.org/give-now/ or mail to the Development Office, 2121 Medical Center Way Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020