Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Loudon - Brenda McKee, age 70 of Loudon, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug McKee; parents, R.L. and Daisy Pass and nephew, Larry Nichols. She is survived by her sister, Alice Purdy; nieces, Teresa Shaw and Ashley; and nephew, L.J. Brenda is also survived by a host of extended family and friends. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery for the graveside service. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the McKee family. Online condolences may be left at www.loudonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
