Sevierville - Brenda "Jo" Norris, age 74 of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Darkie" Norris; parents, James "Pete" and Dorothy Tarwater, sisters and brother-in-law Barbara and George Headrick, Nancy Clabo. Survivors include her Sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Wanda and Alvin Davis; brother-in-law John Clabo; Nieces and Nephews: Judy and Charlie Flynn, Butch and Gelinde Stott, Bobbie and Steve Myers, Darlene and Ron Lane, Cheri and Millard Calhoun, Jim and Nancy Clabo, Randall and Nicki Clabo; Great Nieces and Nephews: Brandy and Barry Valentine and their daughter, Brylee, Brittany and Jeffery Thompson and their children, Kaden and Aubree, Ryan and Shelby Stott and their daughter Cameron, Emily Stott, Steven and Trish Myers and their son, Creed, Keesha and David Wear and their children, Grayden and Addi, Dustin and Daniel Calhoun, Taylor Clabo, Kinsey Sinclair, and Karley Clabo. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to special friends Jason Brackins, Troy Williams, Marvin Kirkland and Ronnie and Dianne Moore for their kindness shown to Jo.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, c\o Dianna Moore, 126 Palette Lane, Seymour, TN 37865. Family and friends will meet 2 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Rev. Don Walkins will officiate. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020