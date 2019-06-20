Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Brenda O'Neal Arnold Obituary
Brenda O'Neal Arnold

Knoxville - Brenda O'Neal Arnold, departed this life, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at U. T. Memorial Hospital.

She leaves to mourn her passing, father, Phillip Jacobs; sons, Timothy O'Neal, Reginald (Traci) Arnold, Knoxville; sisters, Sandra Jackson and Kristie O'Neal; brother, Paul O'Neal; eight grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Family will receive, 10:30-11:00 a.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 11:00 a.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating. Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019
