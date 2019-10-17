|
|
Brenda Oleda Hutson
Luttrell - Brenda Oleda "Williams" Hutson-age 72 of Luttrell joined the Heavenly Choir Wednesday evening, October 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong member of Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly. Retired employee of Atlantic Research Corporation, Knoxville. Preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Isabella Grace Nicely; parents, James A. and Pearlie Williams; brother, Doffise Williams; sister, Lela Williams.
Survivors: husband of 47 years, Raymond Hutson; son, Christopher Hutson and wife, Amanda, all of Luttrell; two grandchildren, Kalia Nicely, Hannah Hutson; four step-grandchildren, Alex Cross, Evan Cross, Noah Ledford, Nathan Goodman; three great-grandchildren, Melody Hickman, Aubree Nicely and Kenzlee Nicely; sister, Patsy Teems; brothers, A. J. Williams, Ben Williams and Jimmy Williams. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.
Funeral service 12 Noon Sunday, October 20, 2019, Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly, Luttrell, Rev. Lewis Beeler, Rev. David Simmons officiating with eulogy by Rev. Alex Cross. Music by Mavis Hughes, Keith Williams, Kevin Merritt and Hannah Hutson. Interment will follow at Dyer Cemetery, Powder Springs. Pallbearers: Ricky Merritt, Jeremy Merritt, Chad Bell, Charlon Bell, Dakota Collins, Jay Bell. Honorary Pallbearers: Mike McBee, Randy Merritt, Johnny Merritt, Sam Bell, Robert Bays, Ken Hayes, Don Bowers, Bobby Bowers, Franklin Butler. The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Saturday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019