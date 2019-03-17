|
Brenda Perry Fisher
Lenoir City, TN
Brenda Perry Fisher, 73, passed to the Lord's enduring grasp on 14 March 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, George Fisher, daughter Tara Hornor and son-in-law Brian Hornor of Charleston, South Carolina. Brenda was born in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1946 to Lucille and Vernon Perry of Millbrook, North Carolina. She attended Millbrook High School and graduated from Wake Forest University School of Nursing. Brenda served as a surgical nurse at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D. C. and Wake Memorial Hospital in Raleigh, N. C. Brenda and George Fisher, then a Captain in the Army, were married on August 12, 1972, beginning the first of 10 assignments over 28 years all over the world. In addition to being a wonderful mother and spouse, Brenda found time to positively impact all the units wherever she served, from West Point to Berlin to Hawaii. She served with distinction in leadership positions in family and soldier support groups wherever she found the need. In 2002 Brenda and George settled in East Tennessee and grew to love the area and the people.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019