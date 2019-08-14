|
|
Brenda Stutts
Heiskell - Brenda Sue Ogle Stutts, 71, gained her angel wings on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was a devoted Nana, Mother and friend to all. Brenda is survived by her children, Eric (Patti) Stutts, Joseph (Tiffany) Stutts and Laura Stutts; grandchildren, Kyler Stutts and Hali Stutts; great grandchildren, Olivia Sofia and Carter James and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at Heiskell United Methodist Church, Heiskell, on Saturday August 17, 2019 from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Brenda's memory to The Butterfly Fund of East Tennessee Foundation, P.O. Box 31434, Knoxville, TN 37930 (butterflyfund.org) to support local children with cancer. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019