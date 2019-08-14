Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heiskell United Methodist Church
Heiskell, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Stutts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Stutts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Stutts Obituary
Brenda Stutts

Heiskell - Brenda Sue Ogle Stutts, 71, gained her angel wings on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was a devoted Nana, Mother and friend to all. Brenda is survived by her children, Eric (Patti) Stutts, Joseph (Tiffany) Stutts and Laura Stutts; grandchildren, Kyler Stutts and Hali Stutts; great grandchildren, Olivia Sofia and Carter James and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at Heiskell United Methodist Church, Heiskell, on Saturday August 17, 2019 from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Brenda's memory to The Butterfly Fund of East Tennessee Foundation, P.O. Box 31434, Knoxville, TN 37930 (butterflyfund.org) to support local children with cancer. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now