Brenda Sue Gibson HillKnoxville - Brenda Sue Gibson Hill - of Knoxville, beloved mother who went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 71 surrounded by her loving family. She was a mother of five whose grandkids meant the world to her. Brenda will be remembered as a devoted Christian who loved to worship the Lord through her singing. She was also the Pastor at the Independent Church of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by parents, James and Bertha Gibson; siblings, Joe, R.C., Donnie, Vicki, Doris and Ruby Gibson; daughter, Denise Michelle Gibson; husband, Herbert Hill; son-in-law, Ray Ellison; and granddaughter, Julia Loren Helton. Survived by children, Teresa (Jeff) Eubanks, Tabytha Lane, Laurie Ellison, and Lawrence "Brother" McElroy; grandchildren, Matthew, Kelsey, Johnathan, Jennifer, Nicole, Zachary, Sarah, Rachael and Paul; great grandchildren, Easton, Emily Grace and Baby Lane; and brother, Connie Ray Gibson. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Skip Ellison officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM Friday at the funeral home and proceed to Mt. Olive Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome