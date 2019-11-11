Services
Brenda Sue (Hutchison) Snoderly

Brenda Sue (Hutchison) Snoderly Obituary
Knoxville - Brenda Sue (Hutchison) Snoderly, age 71 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 after a long battle of fighting kidney disease. She was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by son Lee Roy Snoderly Jr., parents Rev. Clifford Hutchison Sr. and Pauline Hutchison, and sister Mary Reynolds. Survived by loving husband of 53 years, Lee Roy Snoderly Sr., daughter Kimberly Forbes, grandchildren Allison Boles (Tyler), Matthew and Madison Forbes, great-grandsons Mason and Jackson Boles, sister JoAnn (Hutchison) Stillwell (Rob), brother Clifford Hutchison Jr. (Nancy), Jim Hutchison (Pam), brother-in-law Dan Reynolds, several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Jimmy Woods officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, November 15, 2019, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers: Tyler Boles, Matthew Forbes, Jamie Forbes, Don Forbes, Tim Snoderly and Jeff Snoderly. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
