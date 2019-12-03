Services
Knoxville - Brenda JoAnne Tullock - age 70 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She attended New Harvest Church of God. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Ruth Fowler; brother, Jackie Fowler. Survived by sons, Shane (Rebecca) Tullock, Todd (Anissa) Tullock; brothers, Wendell Fowler, Darrell Fowler; grandchildren, Hunter Tullock, Madison Tullock, Mckenzie Tullock, Rheanne Tullock; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Roseberry Cemetery for a 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
