Brenda W. Hutchens
Knoxville, TN
Brenda W. Hutchens, age 69, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was a Christian woman of the Baptist faith. She was a dairy farmer. Her hobbies including crafting, sewing, taking care of her chickens and milking cows. She finally got her mini-farm! She is preceded in death by father Straw Workman, brother Bud Workman and daughter Fruzie Mills. Survived by husband Stanley Hutchens Sr; daughters Elizabeth Cook & Marie Barnes; son Stanley (Chelsea) Hutchens Jr; mother Lennie Workman; brother Jerry Workman; sister Phylis Willis; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lee Breeden officiating. Family and friends will then leave in procession to Yadon Cemetery for an interment. Online condolences may be expressed at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2019