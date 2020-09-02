Brendan Kevin Smith
Knoxville -
Brendan Kevin Smith, age 43, of Knoxville passed away on August 28, 2020. He was a beloved son and brother, and a friend to many. He was a graduate of Karns High School and he attended Pellissippi State and East Tennessee State University. Brendan was a man of many interests and diverse talents. He was an accomplished digital artist. He enjoyed cooking, camping, science, gardening, and long conversations. He is preceded in death by his father, Douglas Darrell Smith. Survived by his mother, Vivian Morton Smith; brother, Eric Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Paul D'Cruz; nephews, Baylor Smith and Lucas D'Cruz; and his niece, Olivia D'Cruz. A visitation will be held at 12:30pm Saturday September 12th at Weaver Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 2pm. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921