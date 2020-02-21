|
|
Brent Alan Roth
Knoxville - Brent Alan Roth, age 46 of Knoxville, born on April 13, 1973, passed away on February 17, 2020. Brent was an employee of the Knoxville Fire Department for 17 years where he was commonly referred to as "Smiley". He enjoyed helping family and friends. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing with his father and older brother and more recently enjoyed traveling with his mother. He attended Arrowhead Church of God of Prophecy. Preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Donald W. Roth. Survived by mother, Sharon Cross Roth; sister, Kellie Roth; brother, Douglas Roth, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors who loved Brent. Brent was the sweetest and kindest person and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel Sunday from 2:00-4:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Monday, at 12:45pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Rd for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Officiating, Pastor Terry Barnwell and Chaplain Paul Trumpore. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Knoxville Firefighter's Family Support Group, c/o Knoxville Firefighter FCU, 5207 Schubert Rd., Knox., TN 37912 Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
