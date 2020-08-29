Brent Collier
Pigeon Forge - Brent Collier, 65, of Pigeon Forge, TN passed away August 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Irene Collier and Mindle Collier. He is survived by his loving wife Ashley Collier: his devoted family; daughters, Lori Collier and fiancé Tyler Trotter, Elise and Beau Massey: Grandchildren, Saxon Collier Piety, Easton and Ellis Massey: Brothers, Steve Collier and Don Collier: Sister, Kay Collier-Pittman: Sister-in-law, Courtney Rowles: Mother-in-law, Scherri Rowles: And many loved nieces, nephews and special friends.
Brent graduated from Sevier County High School and continued his education at The University of Tennessee before returning to work in the family business. Though he was known as a successful business man, he was most respected for his hard work and honest character. In 2018 he celebrated, along side his family, 50 years of hospitality in Sevier County. Brent was a driving force behind the tourism business with his 18 restaurants: Flapjacks Pancake Cabin, TGIFridays, The Melting Pot, Smoky's Pancake Cabin, Corkys BBQ, Golden Corrals, Smoky Mountain Pancake House, Quaker Steak and Lube, Old Chicago Pizza, and other businesses. HIs contributions to his community also included a love of youth sports. He had the pleasure of coaching both his daughters and many friends though soccer, basketball, softball and tennis. Brent was passionate about his love for the mountains and enjoyed many years of hiking and biking. He was a great man with many talents and a sense of humor loved by all.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the community for their support and outpouring of love. Per Brent's wishes there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains P.O. Box 5743, Sevierville, Tn, and Appalachian Bear Rescue PO Box 364, Townsend, TN 37882. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com