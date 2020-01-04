|
|
Brent Ellison
Jacksboro - Brent Ellison, age 49, of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of LMU and vice-president of Ellison Sanitary Supply. Brent was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was an avid fisherman, lover of the outdoors and a great golfer. He loved people and all of his church families with all his heart. He had a heart of gold and taught his sons all he knew. He served people with all the love in his heart. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Preceded in death by grandparents: Everette and June Ellison, Roy and Christine Mullins.
Survivors
Wife Tonya Ellison
Sons: Seth Ellison, Jarrett Ellison
Special nieces: Tisha Orick, Tracy Boyd
Parents: George and Nora Lou Ellison
Sister: Candie and husband Benny Roberts
Nieces and nephews: Shauna Miller, Justin Baird, Taylor Baird, Cody and Devon Cox, Zack and Lucas Wilhoit, Logan Hunter, Lauren, Kirsten and Blake Roberts, Zane and Seth Roberts
Father and mother in-law: C.H. and Emma Baird
Brothers and sister-in-law: Randy and Kent Baird, Karen Hunter
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Sunday at Mt. Paran Baptist Church with Funeral Service at 7 PM. Rev. Ron Williams, Rev. George Bolinger officiating. Family and Friends will meet at 10 AM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Ridgeview Cemetery for 11 AM Interment.
In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Campbell County Children's Center 203 Independence Ln, LaFollette, TN 37766
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
