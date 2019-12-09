|
Brentley Justin Keelen
Rutledge - Brentley Justin Keelen-age 2 of Indian Ridge Road, Rutledge went to become an angel Saturday afternoon, December 7, 2019 near his home. Preceded in death by grandfather, Mitchell Burgess. Survivors: mother, Samantha Burgess; father, Dustin Keelen; half-brothers, Darius Gage Morgan and Xavier Blaze Morgan; grandparents, Bruce Keelen; Mavis and James Harrell; Trishia Burgess; great-grandmother, Lillie P. Keelen; step-great-grandmother, Dessa Harrell; great-aunts and uncle, Lucinda Babbs; Martin and Tammy Nicley; uncles, Shannon Beeler and wife, Amy; Brent Beeler and wife, April; Malcolm Beeler and wife, Melissa; Justin Harrell and wife, Deana; aunt, Katrina and Rodney Welch; uncles, James Burgess, Justin Burgess; great aunts and uncles; Troy and Janie Patterson; Tammy and Ronnie Wilson. Several cousins and other family members.
The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Wednesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Donehew, Rev. Greg Hurst officiating with music by The Williams Family and a song by special singer, Chole Felosi. Interment 1 P.M. Thursday, December 12, 2019, Vineyard Cemetery, Blaine. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12 noon to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Brent Beeler, Parlin Harrell, Richard Ballard, Ryan Cogburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019