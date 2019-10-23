Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Marion Ownby Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett Ownby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett Ownby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brett Ownby Obituary
Brett Ownby

Sevierville - Brett Ownby, age 73, of Sevierville, TN passed away October 21, 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of DAV-Chapter 94. He worked at Dan River and retired after 35 years of service. He was a member of Pittman Center Community Church, and he loved bluegrass music. Brett was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Debbie Ownby; daughters, Melissa Ownby (Stephanie), and Kim and Stacy Henshaw; step-son, David and Shelly Lewis; grandchildren, Dylan and Jacob Lewis, Chloe and Kylie Henshaw, and Zack and Dustin Everett; sisters, Johnnie McCarter (Harold), Wanda Watson, (Max), Helen Atchley (Gene); nephews, Junior Watson, Cody McCarter, Jesse Atchley, and Daniel Romines; nieces, Amy Atchley France and Stephanie Romines; great-nephews, Daniel Watson, Ben Watson, and Brady France; great-nieces, Hailey Watson and Sophia Atchley; brother-in-law Dwain Romines; special friend, Bill Justus, and a host of other family and friends; special pet and companion Si.

Family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Saturday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with the service to follow at 4 PM with Rev. Mike Quilliams officiating. Interment 2 PM Sunday in Marion Ownby Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now