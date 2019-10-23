|
|
Brett Ownby
Sevierville - Brett Ownby, age 73, of Sevierville, TN passed away October 21, 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of DAV-Chapter 94. He worked at Dan River and retired after 35 years of service. He was a member of Pittman Center Community Church, and he loved bluegrass music. Brett was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Debbie Ownby; daughters, Melissa Ownby (Stephanie), and Kim and Stacy Henshaw; step-son, David and Shelly Lewis; grandchildren, Dylan and Jacob Lewis, Chloe and Kylie Henshaw, and Zack and Dustin Everett; sisters, Johnnie McCarter (Harold), Wanda Watson, (Max), Helen Atchley (Gene); nephews, Junior Watson, Cody McCarter, Jesse Atchley, and Daniel Romines; nieces, Amy Atchley France and Stephanie Romines; great-nephews, Daniel Watson, Ben Watson, and Brady France; great-nieces, Hailey Watson and Sophia Atchley; brother-in-law Dwain Romines; special friend, Bill Justus, and a host of other family and friends; special pet and companion Si.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Saturday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with the service to follow at 4 PM with Rev. Mike Quilliams officiating. Interment 2 PM Sunday in Marion Ownby Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019