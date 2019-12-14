|
|
Brian Bradford
Knoxville - Brian Davies Bradford , age 67 of Knoxville passed away December 11, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. Brian loved God, his family, and others very deeply and loved being outdoors with all of them. He was a graduate of Bearden High School class of 1970. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Taylor Bradford and brother, Barry Taylor Bradford and Bruce Lloyd Bradford. He is survived by sons and daughters in law, Baer W. Bradford and Beth Bradford, and Jay W. Bradford and Elizabeth Bradford; daughters and sons in law, Faith Doubleday and Daniel Doubleday, and Lacy Bowman and Jonathan Bowman; 13 grandchildren; mother, Barbara Bradford Reynolds; sister and brother in law, Cheryl Bradford Slayden and Bill Slayden; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews who he cared deeply for; close friends, Jeff Connell and many others. Funeral service Monday December 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with graveside service to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. "Measure twice, cut once." "You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand." Psalm 16:11. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to take your family to the mountains for the day or make a donation to Friends of the Smokies in Brian's honor. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel in charge of arrangements. You are invited to place your condolences on www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019