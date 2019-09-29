Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
Brian Gardiner


1978 - 2019
Brian Gardiner Obituary
Brian Gardiner

Knoxville - Brian L. Gardiner, age 41, passed away on September 25, 2019 unexpectedly in his sleep at his residence. He was born on September 3, 1978 in LaFollette, TN to Carolyn Webster. He loved all things outdoors and always helped anybody that needed it. He met the love of his life, Courtney Bryan and had two children, Kaylynn and Isaac Gardiner all of Knoxville. He had many aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends Charlie Weismueller and Blake Matlock; and too many close friends to name. Please share memories and condolences online at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
