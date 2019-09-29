|
Brian Gardiner
Knoxville - Brian L. Gardiner, age 41, passed away on September 25, 2019 unexpectedly in his sleep at his residence. He was born on September 3, 1978 in LaFollette, TN to Carolyn Webster. He loved all things outdoors and always helped anybody that needed it. He met the love of his life, Courtney Bryan and had two children, Kaylynn and Isaac Gardiner all of Knoxville. He had many aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends Charlie Weismueller and Blake Matlock; and too many close friends to name. Please share memories and condolences online at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019