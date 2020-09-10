1/1
Brian Hitch
Brian Hitch

Powell - Brian Hitch went to live in God's perfect peace on September 7, 2020

Brian's smile brightened our days. His stories made us laugh till we cried. His kindness touched even the hardest hearts. His warmth and cheerfulness will be missed.

He loved his bride, Denise, with an intensity yet tenderness that is indescribable. He was proud of his children and daughter-in-law: Andrew (Melissa), Brian II, and Wesley. He loved them dearly and their love for the Lord brought him great joy. For the last 2 years, Brian has been in training to be the perfect grandpa to Seamus and Alastor; he was enjoying every minute.

Brian is also survived by his sister Kathleen Nelson and brothers Joe Ed and Tim. He is preceded in death by parents Joe and Louise Hitch and brother-in-law Gerald Nelson.

He delighted in holding on to things that were useful and made him happy, like his collection of cassette tapes and 20-year-old t-shirts. He appreciated music, good food, mountain air, and being around just about any body of water. He truly loved being able to make people laugh and bring them joy.

Brian served in Law Enforcement for 40 years. The team he was leading to wrap up his 36 years at University of Tennessee Medical Center made him excited and proud. His family appreciates the team's love, kindness, and support shown daily during his illness.

Also, special appreciation to so many other team members at UT Medical Center who helped care for Brian and support his family.

Keeping with Brian's wishes, there will not be a traditional memorial service; however, a party will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Christian Academy Theatre department, Grace Student Ministry, or UT Medical Center Cancer Institute Stephens Fund.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
