Brian Jesse Brock
Knoxville - Brian Jesse Brock, 39, of Knoxville, TN, passed away October 4, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel, 1421 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Belle Morris Elementary School or Norris Dam State Park. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019