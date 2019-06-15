|
Brian Keith Morgan
Knoxville - Brian Keith Morgan, born in Columbus, Ohio on May 14, 1968 passed away May 31, 2019 in Asheville, NC, as a result of complications from an accident.
Brian attended Bearden High School, received a GED, went on to earn two associate's degrees in Arts and in Science from Central Alabama Community College; graduating both Summa Cum Laude. He received the Smith Humanitarian Award from the faculty and students at CACC. Brian continued his education receiving a diploma from J.F. Ingram State Technical College in office information systems. In all three fields of studies he received perfect grade scores qualifying for Dean's list for entire time. Through his hard work and academic achievements, he was granted a financial scholarship by Russell Athletic Clothing Company and pursued a bachelor's degree at Faulkner University.
Brian's thirst went deeper than his secular education as he became a dedicated student in the Christian Life School at Theology. Brian was an accomplished artist, a prolific and published poet and writer. He was a gifted speaker. He used his talents teaching adult education and leadership classes and to speak publicly about the tragedy of addiction. He was a self taught guitarist, a talented landscape designer and loved people of all walks in life. He loved mountains, adored children, and had an infectious sense of humor.
Brian is survived by his parents Bonnie and Ron Conley of Knoxville and Allen and Carolyn Morgan of Columbus, Ohio. Brother, Vince and wife, Laura, of Ohio City, Ohio, Brothers Todd Conley of Knoxville, and Randy Conley of Atlanta, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. All loved immensely. The family wishes to thank Alexa, a special person in Brian's life. A memorial service will be held at West Hills Baptist Church, 409 Winston Road, Knoxville, Tennessee June 22 at 2:00 pm, Reverend Drew Prince officiating, internment of ashes immediately following the service in the church's memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to West Hill Baptist Church (above) or to Safe Harbor Ministry, 1750 W25-70, New Market, TN 37820. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019