Brian Michael Holmes
Corryton - Brian Michael Holmes - 39 of Corryton, Tennessee passed away on January 18, 2020. Brian will be remembered as an amazing father and wonderful husband. Preceded in death by brothers, Luke Queen, Brian VonGunten and Shawn Holmes. He is survived by his loving wife, Tiffany Holmes; children, Victoria, Zacharey and Kristina Holmes; step-children, McKenna Bishop (Andrew), Kilen, Skyla, Kyle, and Bella Lister; grandchild, Gracie Bishop; parents, Jeff Holmes, Sr (Christie) and Lynda Thacker (Roy); grandparents, Laura Beth Mayoza and Blanche Holmes; siblings, Jeff Holmes, Jr. (Rachel), Thomas Holmes (Ashlee), Eric Holmes, Megan Holmes and Sarah Holmes; uncle, Tom Mayoza (JoAnne); aunt, Maria Hamond (James); Roy Holmes; aunt, Joyce Adams (Doc); and aunt, Janet Coats (Willie); step-father, Doug Witt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow in the chapel at noon. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020