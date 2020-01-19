Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Michael Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Michael Holmes Obituary
Brian Michael Holmes

Corryton - Brian Michael Holmes - 39 of Corryton, Tennessee passed away on January 18, 2020. Brian will be remembered as an amazing father and wonderful husband. Preceded in death by brothers, Luke Queen, Brian VonGunten and Shawn Holmes. He is survived by his loving wife, Tiffany Holmes; children, Victoria, Zacharey and Kristina Holmes; step-children, McKenna Bishop (Andrew), Kilen, Skyla, Kyle, and Bella Lister; grandchild, Gracie Bishop; parents, Jeff Holmes, Sr (Christie) and Lynda Thacker (Roy); grandparents, Laura Beth Mayoza and Blanche Holmes; siblings, Jeff Holmes, Jr. (Rachel), Thomas Holmes (Ashlee), Eric Holmes, Megan Holmes and Sarah Holmes; uncle, Tom Mayoza (JoAnne); aunt, Maria Hamond (James); Roy Holmes; aunt, Joyce Adams (Doc); and aunt, Janet Coats (Willie); step-father, Doug Witt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow in the chapel at noon. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -