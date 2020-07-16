Brian Phipps
Knoxville - Brian K. Phipps, age 45, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 9, 2020. Brian was born January 9, 1975 to parents Bob and Nancy Phipps, in Church Hill, TN. Brian was an avid swimmer and a member of the diving team all four at Sullivan South High school and held a state record each year. He taught swimming, diving and was a lifeguard at Church Hill City Pool for many summers. After high school, his first job was with Pizza Plus and since he was an enthusiastic employee, he was promoted to manager after a short time even though he was incredibly young. There he realized a natural ability for management and mentoring. During that time, as a young adult, he took on payroll and scheduling for his peers. While performing those responsibilities, he developed an interest in Information Technology and Data Information Management. After college, Brian began working in IT where he led several projects and traveled to fortune 500 companies providing IT consultation services. He subsequently founded Intelliformatics, an IT consulting company. Brian was currently employed by NTT Data. He loved helping others and thought nothing of self-sacrifices that benefited others, such as volunteering to give up employment with the company to save the position of a coworker. He was proud to work on the NTT Data team and often talked about the close-knit family environment, and how much he looked forward to their daily team meetings. When Brian was not working, his new hobby was boating, and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to travel. Brian's favorite vacation spot was Seabrook, SC. He was known as a technology "Guru" by friends and family! Brian is survived by his parents, Nancy and Bob Phipps; children, Chase, Dru, and Ashlyn Phipps; brother, Jason Phipps; life partner, Dr. Chris Middlebrook; Step-son, Joseph and many other family members and friends to cherish his memories. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, July 18th at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM with funeral services starting at 2:00 PM. and graveside burial at 3:00 PM. Rev. Vickie L. Hughes will be officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.berryhighlandwest.com
