Brian Wesley Winton
Knoxville - Brian Wesley Winton, age 43, finished his earthly course on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was a devoted son to Sharon Byrd and Hubert Winton, supportive brother to Courtney Winton and loving and devoted fiance' to Tamala Anderson. Brian loved his family and he was a good friend to many as well. He graduated Austin East High School, Class of 1995 and later enrolled and graduated ITT Technical Institute with a degree in Electronics and Communications. This led to employment and lasting friendships at RIS Corp from 2002 to 2017. Brian joined the Product Analysis team at Denso as a Quality Control Technician in 2017 until his passing.
Brian was a great guy! Such a good-hearted man who loved to cook and listen to his old school music. He will be terribly missed and forever loved by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ford and Annie Sullivan and Bob and Gladys Winton.
Survived by his loving family to include uncle, Herbert (Mary) Winton; aunt, Barbara Echols; devoted cousins, DaJuan Hodge and Scott Taylor; extended family, Richard and Susan Todd and the Stewart family.
Friday, May 29, 2020, A private graveside will take place. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020